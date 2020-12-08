Nine deaths, 280 fresh cases

Srinagar: Nine more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Monday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,755 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four deaths were reported in Kashmir and five in Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Baramulla, one each from Kulgam and Ganderbal, two each from Jammu and Kishtwar districts and one from Udhampur .

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,13,568 with 280 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Of the 1,755 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,130 have been in Kashmir division and 625 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 427 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (165), Budgam (103), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(85) Anantnag (80) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (55), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (40).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 318 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (50), Doda (57), Kathua (42), Samba (33), Udhampur (52), Poonch (22), Ramban (20), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 114 were reported from Kashmir and 166 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 63, Baramulla 6, Budgam 15, Ganderbal 5, Bandipora zero, Anantnag 3, Pulwama 16, Kupwara 1, 3 in Shopian and Kulgam reported two.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 75, followed by Udhampur 29, Poonch zero , Samba 9, Doda 12, Ramban 3, Kathua 9, Rajouri 6 and Kishtwar 12.

Officials said that 386 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 221 from Kashmir and 165 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 106,758 which include 63,670 from Kashmir and 43,008 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,055 active cases, of which 2,565 are from Kashmir and 2,490 are from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print