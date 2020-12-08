50 percent polling in DDC phase 4

31% polling in Kashmir, less than 10% in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam

Srinagar: The fourth phase of District Development Council elections in J&K on Monday recorded 50.08 percent voter turnout.

According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, a large number of people came out to cast their vote, with long queues seen right from morning despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division.

“Polling has been peaceful in the 34 constituencies of DDC including 17 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division. A total of 3,64,527 voters (including 1,95206 males and 1,69,321 females) voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils, the SEC said. He also informed that polling was held in 1916 polling stations including 1129 in Kashmir division and 787 in Jammu division.

Sharma informed that out of 3,64,527 votes cast, 1,19,733 were from Kashmir division including 65,522 males and 54,211 females whereas 2,44,794 were from Jammu division including 1,29,684 males and 1,15,110 females.

He said that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 69.31% with Poonch District recording the highest percentage of 75.42% followed by Doda district with 75.03%. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Udhampur district which recorded 59.90%.

The Kashmir Division recorded 31.95% average voter turnout with Ganderbal district recording the highest polling at 56.28% followed by Baramulla District at 47.43% and Bandipora with around 45.22% polling.

Giving district-wise details, the SEC informed that in Kashmir Division the polling percentage recorded in Kupwara was 44.35%, Budgam 38.04%, Anantnag 27.04, Kulgam 8.73%, Pulwama 6.70% and 1.96% in Shopian.

In Jammu division, poll percentage of 71.97% was recorded in Samba, 71.80% in Jammu, 71.22% in Rajouri, 70.32% in Kishtwar, 67.39% in Ramban, 62.67% in Reasi and 61.23% in Kathua.

Further, he said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the 4th phase is being conducted immediately after the close of polling.

