Youth found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam

Kulgam: A 17-years-old youth was found dead under mysterious conditions on intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Manzgam area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that his family members spotted the body inside home and informed police about it.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body, he said.

He identified the deceased as Rizwan Ahmad Wagay, son of Abdul Rashid Wagay (17) of Manzgam, DH Pora.

A police officer said that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and investigations were taken up.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print