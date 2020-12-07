NC’s Devender Rana tests positive for COVID-19

Srinagar: Provincial President of the National Conference for Jammu, Devender Singh Rana has tested positive for COVID-19, he wrote on twitter.
The three time legislator urged people, who have come in contact with him to follow the necessary precautions even as he has shifted to a hospital for medical advice.
“I have tested COVID-19 positive today. This is for the information of all who have come in contact with me in the recent days .Please follow the necessary precautions n protocols .
I’m shifting to the hospital for appropriate medical advice .
Hope to recover soon, ” Rana wrote on twitter.
