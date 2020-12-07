Govt launches 24X7 facility to address power grievances

Customer care centre in Srinagar will ensure quick power restoration: LG

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated cloud based, web enabled e-Customer Care Centre of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) at Bemina and dedicated it to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the new facility is aimed at providing real time enquiry and grievance redressal to power consumers.

“With the functioning of the Customer Care Centre, the Power Supply Grievances Redressal Mechanism has been institutionalized for handling power supply related complaints”, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that the new Centre will ensure minimum downtime and quick power restoration. Action taken reports will be generated to fix the accountability and ensuring transparency.

The Customer Care Centre facilitated with modern technology will work round the clock to receive complaints through several channels such as telephone, email, and social media. It shall benefit the general public who can avail customer services through voice calling and messaging facility on 5 dedicated phone numbers

catering to 50 lines at a time and Customer Care Executives shall be available 24x7x365, said Sinha.

“Concrete measures have been undertaken to provide better facilities to people through upgradation and augmentation of the power sector,” he added.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor was given a live demonstration about the functioning of Customer Care Centre where consumers can resolve their queries regarding electricity related problems in their respective areas through telephone or social media platforms.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal, in his address, lauded the efforts of the KPDCL and said such public friendly initiative is the need of the hour to provide common people with a facility to register their power supply related complaints.

Managing Director, KPDCL, Mohammad Aijaz gave a detailed briefing on the functioning of the Customer Care Centre.

It was informed that the project with an estimated cost of Rs 29.80 lakhs was completed well within a month’s time.

The e-Customer Care Centre features e-Ticket generation with acknowledgement SMS to the consumer at the time of registration of complaint and SMS after resolution of complaint, app based solution with instant ticket forwarding to concerned SDO/ field officer through App installed on their smartphones, posting of feedback by concerned officer through App or desktop with facility of photo capturing to provide factual ground reporting to higher management, easy monitoring of consumer complaints and report generation at Divisional/Circle/Wing level by higher management through privilege based access management, options of Auto or manual escalation of complaints not redressed within stipulated time, cloud based solution provides the flexibility of attending the calls from any place and with any device (Mobile or Desktop), and integrated with WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Mail & Chat. The Customer Care Solution features real time MIS enabling seamless monitoring by KPDCL management.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Information Department, Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, Managing Director, KPDCL; Chief Engineers of various wings of PDD and other concerned were present on the occasion.

