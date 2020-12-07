42 percent turnout till 1 pm in phase IV of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The ongoing fourth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a turnout of 41.94 percent till 1 pm this afternoon, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
While Kashmir division recorded 25.54 percent turnout, 59.38 percent votes were cast in Jammu division till 1 pm Monday, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 34 constituencies-17 each in Kashmir and Jammu are going to polls in the fourth phase of DDC election today.
