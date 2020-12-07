4-member committee to conduct enquiry into fire incident at Tehsil Office Bandipora

Srinagar: The district administration Bandipora in north Kashmir on Monday ordered an enquiry into the fire incident which damaged Tehsil Office Bandipora on Saturday.
The fire had broken out from one of the rooms of the old building of the Tehsil Office and later gutted the entire building.
An order issued Monday by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir ordered enquiry into the fire incident by a 4-member committee.
ACR Bandipora, District Statistical and Evaluation Officer Bandipora, BDO Aloosa and DSP (DR) Bandipora have been named as the members of the committee, which has been asked to furnish a factual report along with recommendations to the district administration Bandipora within ten days.
