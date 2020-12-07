34 DDC constituencies to witness polling today

JAMMU: In the fourth phase of the ongoing District Development Council elections, 34 more constituencies (17 each in Jammu and Kashmir) would witness polling today.

Besides, 50 Sarpanch seats and 216 vacant Panch seats falling within the DDC constituencies would also witness polling.

In Kashmir, 138 candidates including 48 females are in fray. Similarly, 111 candidates including 34 females are contesting the elections.

There were 123 Sarpanch vacancies notified in and out of these 45 have got filled unopposed. There would be contest in 50 constituencies and 137 candidates including 47 females are in fray.

Similarly, out of the total 1207 Panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 have got filled unopposed and there is no contest in these constituencies. Polling would take place in 216 panch constituencies and there are 478 candidates in fray including 129 females.

In the 4th phase, 717322 electors are eligible to cast their votes including 376797 males and 340525 females. Amongst these 350149 are from Jammu division and 367173 are from Kashmir division.

There are 1910 polling stations setup across Jammu and Kashmir for this phase out of which 781 are in Jammu division and 1129 are in Kashmir division. Out of these 1910 polling stations, there would be polling for Sarpanch vacancies on 212 polling stations and Panch vacancies on 219 polling stations, along with the DDC polls. Out of the 1910 polling stations 1152 are hyper sensitive, 349 are sensitive and 409 have been categorized as normal.

Polling would start from 7 am to 2 pm. All arrangements for this phase are in place including manpower, election material and security arrangements in all poll going areas.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety of all stakeholders including the voters coming to vote at the polling stations. Sanitizers, thermal scanners and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that SOPs issued by the concerned authorities, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, are strictly followed at the polling stations.

