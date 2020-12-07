2 fair price shops sealed for alleged blackmarketing in Pattan

Baramulla: Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pattan on Monday sealed two fair price shops in Guiwa and Nehalpora areas of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for alleged black marketing of government rice meant for common people.

The action followed complaints that the storekeepers were selling the ration in black to maximize profits. There were complaints of overcharging against owners of the fair price shops by the locals.The locals had complained that there was no ration in the depots as the same was being sold in black.

Official sources said that a team led by SDM Pattan Dr Syed Fahim rushed to the spot and found the authenticity in the complaints. Both the Fair Price Shops were sealed by SDM Pattan, they said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print