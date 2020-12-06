Two government employees suspended for violating model code of conduct in Kupwara

BARAMULLA: An employee of the health department along with an employee of Jal Shakti was suspended by the authorities for violating model code of conduct .

The health employee was campaigning for his son who is contesting in ongoing DDC elections in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to an order passed by the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Kupwara vide order number DCK/Ps/2020/04/3551-88 dated on 05/12/2020 reads that on 30 November the superintendent of police district Handwara vide his communication number U.O/07/2020/16140-42 dated on 30/11/2020 has reported that an employee of health department Gulam Mohiudin Sheikh of Magam Handwara had filled his nomination forms as an independent candidate however it’s papers were rejected after found he is in government service and is an employee of health department. The employee after his papers were rejected is still campaigning for his son Faisal Mohiudin Sheikh who is contesting in the elections as an independent candidate for Nitnosa constituency.

The order reads that the status of the employee, a report was sought from concerned chief medical officer who in response submitted his report vide number CMOK/Estt/4618 dated on 05/12/2020 that the individual is government employee in health department and is presently working at medical block Zachaldara as basic health worker.

The involvement of the official in filing of nomination papers and indulging in election campaigning is clear violation of model code of conduct which deserves punitive action as warranted under law, the ADC in his order said.

It further reads that Gulam Mohiudin Sheikh basic health worker presently working at medical block Zachaldara is hereby placed under suspension and is attached with assistant commissioner development (ACD) Kupwara with immediate effect, who shall conduct the enquiry into the matter and furnish a detailed report within 15 days of time.

Meanwhile, a microbiologist in PHE division Sogam Kupwara was also suspended by the authorities for participating in election related rallies and political meetings in violation of the model code of conduct.

As per an order passed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara suspending of Microbiologist PHE sub division Sogam, Reyaz Ahmad Tantary, followed a complaint filed with Governor’s Grievance Cell J&K regarding the official’s participation in election related rallies and political meetings. “The participation of the government employee in election rallies is a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct which deserves punitive action as warranted under law,” reads the order. While placing him under suspension, the ADC also attached Riyaz Ahmad Tantray with accounts officer of deputy commissioner’s office with immediate effect. “The accounts officer shall conduct the enquiry into the matter and furnish a detailed report within 15 days,” the order copy reads.

