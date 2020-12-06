Technology trumping humanity

Thanks to the gifts of science, life has become comfortable. Everyone among us seems to now have expertise in operating and making use of modern technology. But is all this really an achievement and good enough to make our societies modern and civilised?

I believe not. If on the one hand we claim to have made certain achievements, on the other hand we are losing our culture, tradition, and most importantly, morals. Excessive use of technology has isolated us. People of yesteryears also lived on this planet but the way they lived in bonding with each other is really praiseworthy. In those times people were able to develop morals right from childhood, and they believed it was essential in life. I have heard from oldies that there were no boundary walls around houses in any locality. This was done deliberately to make possible free movement of people and to promote intermingling. They were not only keeping the doors of their houses open for all but also the doors of their hearts open for all.

Today our youth have been completely ensnared by the cobwebs of computers, laptops and mobile phones, to such an extent that they are not able to even fulfil their social and moral obligations. It won’t be wrong to say that most of us have become self-centered and we prefer to ignore others. As soon as a child grows up to understand things, he notices one hand of his parents on the phone and the other hand punching keys on the laptop. At other times, they are glued to TV screens. Parents do not have time to even have conversations with their children, let alone teach them moral values.

As said wisely, “There is enough for everyone’s need but not for anyone’s greed.” Similarly, the youth of today have been consumed by consumerism and materialism to such an extent that their desires have become insatiable. There are so many means of communication but actually they are making real conversation less frequent and less substantial. Sometimes when internet connection isn’t working, we get a chance to spend time with our families. This takes us to the past when family members used to sit together and share thoughts. It has been rightly said, “We have become a people unable to comprehend the technology we invent.” Instead of building close ties with our family and friends, we are isolating ourselves by virtually creating a world where everything is possible except true friendships and social values. In the end I would say, “DON’T LET THE KEYPADS AND KEYBOARDS BE THE KEY TO YOUR HEART.”

—The writer is a teacher with the Department of School Education. bhat.hilalahmad32@gmail.com

