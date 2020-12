Srinagar: Police on Saturday initiated a case against one of its middle-rung officers alleged to have demanded and accepted bribe in Kunzar area of north-Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The accused has been identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad of Police station Kunzar who has been booked under PC Act for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 6500, a police official said.

Further investigation in this regard havs been initiated” the official added.(GNS)

