Panchayat polls record 61 percent turnout

JAMMU: State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said that 61.10 percent and 49.25 percent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of Panch and Sarpanch by-polls.
He said that by-poll for Panch seats were held in 327 constituencies in the third phase. A total of 31844 electors (including 16600 males and 15244 females) exercised their right to franchise.
Sharma informed that Jammu division recorded 79.47 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 59.63 per cent voter turnout.
Regarding Sarpanch constituencies, 49.25 per cent polling was registered in 66 constituencies. A total of 39852 electors (including 21307 males and 18545 females) voted in the polls. Besides, 74.74 percent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 42.57 per cent voting was recorded in Kashmir division.
In Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.55 per cent for Panch by-elections followed by Rajouri with 88.29 per cent and Ramban with 86.10 per cent. Similarly, Kulgam district topped the voter turnout in Kashmir division with 77.11 per cent followed by Budgam with 74.21 per cent and Bandipora with 64.88 per cent.