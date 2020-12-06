NC pays tributes to Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary

Srinagar: The National Conference on Saturday paid rich tributes to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir’, on this 115th birth anniversary.
Led by NC president Farooq Abdullah, the party leaders and workers held a commemorative function at the mausoleum of Sheikh Abdullah at Naseem Bagh on the banks of the Dal Lake here to mark the occasion.
Besides Farooq Abdullah, his son and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Lok Sabha members Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone were among several leaders who visited the grave of the party founder.
Farooq Abdullah did not hold the customary interaction with the media due to some unruly scenes created by a group of journalists.
The 114th birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah could not be observed last year as most of the top leaders of the party, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were under detention following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
