2 minor girls from PaK apprehended near LoC in Poonch

Poonch: Two minor girls from Pakistan administered Kashmir were apprehended by Indian army after they inadvertently crossed Line of Control in Poonch, officials said on Sunday.

They said that girls aged 13 and 17 respectively were apprehended near Sarla in Sub Sector Gulpur at around 0845 hours Sunday.

A senior army officer confirmed that two minor girls were apprehended. He said that they would be handed over to police. It has been learnt that the girls will be handed over to Pakistani officials, the date and timing of which would be decided later. (GNS)

