Wet spell begins in Valley

Srinagar: Several parts of Kashmir Valley on Friday evening received snow and rains, a spell that will likely remain till Tuesday.
Director of JK Meteorological Department (MeT) Sonum Lotus told Kashmir Reader that Gulmarg, Sonamarg and upper reaches of Kupwara in north Kashmir received rain and snow from late afternoon.
According to him, weather is likely going to remain wet till Tuesday (December 8) and both hilly and plain areas will receive rain and snow. Lotus predicted that hilly areas may receive snowfall up to 8 inches.
He also said that the spell is likely going to bring down the temperature across the Valley.
As per the MeT data, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 11.4 while minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.1. At Qazigund the maximum temperature recorded was 11.9 while night temp was minus -2.7, it said. Pahalgam recorded day temperature at 8.8 while the night temperature was minus 2.5.
Gulmarg shivered at 6 during the day while it was minus 2.2 during the night.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police authorities said that light motor vehicles would be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu today. The travellers are asked to cross Qazigund from 7 to 12 noon. Heavy motor vehicles will be allowed from Udhampur to Srinagar.