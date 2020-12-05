Weather likely to remain dry till December 6, says IMD

Srinagar: Weather will likely remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir till December 6, the Indian meteorological Departement said on Saturday.

The IMD said ina statement that there were chances of moderate snowfall with isolated heavy fall on December 7 and 8.

It further said that there were chances of more snowfall in northern parts of valley and Drass-Sonmarg axis while plains of J&K and Zanskar, Drass and other places were likely to get light snowfall/rain.

Another spell of snow is expected likely during on December 12 and 13 which may change slightly in coming days, predictability upto 60 percent, the IMD said.

The snow spell may disrupt traffic on Zojila, Mugal Road and other roads, the IMD added.

