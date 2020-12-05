Rape accused arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a youth accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The girl’s brother had lodged a compliant at Police Station Devsar against the accused Mohammed Amir Bhat son of Mohammed Ishaq Bhat of Gudder Kulgam for allegedly raping the 17-year-old, videographing it and sharing it on social media, a police statement said.

The accused was later arrested by a team headed by SHO Devsar Inspector Jazib Mohammad under the supervision of DySP Arvind Kumar Badgal within six hours of the complaint, it added.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Devsar and further investigation is on.

