NIA files charge-sheet against six in Handwara narco-militancy case

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six accused persons in Handwara Narco-militancy case in the NIA special court in Jammu.

In a statement issued here, NIA said that the charge sheet was filed against the six accused persons in case RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU under sections 8, 21, 25 and 29 of NDPS Act, 1985, section 120B of IPC and sections 17, 38 and 40 of UA(P) Act, 1967

According to the statement, the case pertains to the seizure of 21 Kg Narcotics (Heroin) and Rs 1. 35 crore cash amount from the accused persons in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The charge sheet, as per the statement, has been filed against Abdul Momin Peer alias Peerzada Momen, Islam-ul-Haq Peer- both residents of Waskhura, Handwara, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Saleem Andrabi- both residents of Laribal, Handwara, Afaq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Maratgam, Handwara and Muneer Ahmad Banday alias Ishfaq, a resident of Banday Mohalla, Handwara.

As per the statement, Saleem Andrabi and Muneer Bandey, who are involved in the case are still absconding while 4 accused have been already arrested,

“The case arose out of PS Handwara case no. 183/2020 dated 11.06.2020 wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer’s Creta vehicle was intercepted by the Police Naka Party. The vehicle was searched and a cash amount of Rs 20,01,000/- and 2 kg Heroin were seized,” the statement reads.

It further reads that Abdul Momin Peer was arrested and following his disclosure, accused Syed Iftikar Andrabi and Islam-Ul-Haq Peer were also arrested. “The case was re-registered by NIA as RC-03/2020/NIA/DLI on 23.06.2020 and investigation was taken up. Accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, who was on the run, was arrested by NIA on 16.07.2020 based on technical analysis.”

The statement further reads that the investigation revealed that accused persons including Abdul Momin Peer and Saleem Andrabi were involved in cross-border smuggling and supply of Narcotic drug Heroin in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country after procuring the same from their associates based abroad including Pakistan.

As per police, Iftikhar Andrabi and Abdul Momin Peer visited Pakistan several times during 2016-17 to meet the operatives of Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM). The amount generated from the sale of Heroin was pumped by the accused to

further the militant activities of Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT), police said adding further investigation in the case is going on. (KNO)

