KU starts probe into major bank fraud

Seeks transaction details from depts, factual report from Hazratbal branch within 3 days

Srinagar: Days after Kashmir Reader reported a massive fraud in J&K Bank’s Hazratbal branch, Kashmir University administration has asked all heads of departments to submit details of their demand drafts and financial transactions within three days (Monday). The varsity has also asked the branch to provide the factual report within the same period of time.

Registrar Kashmir University Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, in a circular, has asked all head, directors, and coordinators, in-charges of departments, centres, units, and sections to treat the matter as most urgent.

“They shall submit details of all the Demand Drafts received, encashed and reconciled with the bank by them for the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21,” read the document in possession of Kashmir Reader.

“In addition to above all the demand drafts (pledged to registrar or any other officer/official of the university) presently lying in respective departments, centres, units, sections (if any) be submitted to the office of the chief accounts officer, university of Kashmir against a proper receipt. The demand draft along with the information sought be provided latest by 07.12.2020,” it said.

Dr Nisar confirmed that he had issued the circular and said they have sought a detailed factual report from the branch about the issue.

“The issue seems to be pertaining to demand drafts. We have taken the necessary action. Let the report come,” he added.

This newspaper had reported that a fraud of nearly Rs one crore had surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Hazratbal branch that was allegedly stolen through fraud by an employee, Majid Banday.

The Hazratbal branch has also filed a complaint at Nigeen police station against the employee under Section 420 IPC. The accused has been arrested too.

The KU circular has come in the backdrop that the money siphoned off from the branch mostly that of the varsity because the accused was the JK Bank’s in-charge of KU’s revenue counter. It was learnt that the money could be that of other private parties too.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print