Gupkar Alliance unnerved by BJP’s ‘growing popularity in J&K’, says Tarun Chug

Srinagar: Accusing the National Conference and PDP of resorting to “open loot of J&K’s resources through dynasty rule”, Bhartiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chug Saturday said that time is over for the “dynasty rule” in J&K and the “Gupkar gang is feeling unnerved over the growing popularity of BJP in Kashmir and Jammu regions”.

Chug also lashed out at Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti asking them to “stop talking about China, Pakistan and instead campaign for retrieval of Kashmir under Pakistan”.

Addressing a press conference at BJP’s Srinagar office, Chug said that it was for the first time that District Development Council (DDC) polls are being held in J&K and he was glad to see that people are coming out in large numbers to vote for the candidates who come from villages and ground zero. “This is an indication that time for dynasty politics is over now in J&K. Dynasty leaders, who till yesterday, fought against each other and were arch rivals, are today against BJP, ” he said.

This, Chug said is “because they are feeling unnerved by BJP’s growing popularity. BJP is growing in J&K like a storm and reach every village and district”.

Chug replaced Ram Madhav recently and took over as BJP’s national general secretary. He was flanked by former BJP minister Shahnawaz Hussain, and BJP’s national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam.

He said Srinagar and Jammu will be taken to “new heights”.

“Now that democracy is flourishing in J&K, Srinagar and Jammu should be compared with Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad in 2030 now. Difference will be visible,” he said.

He said corruption and nepotism ” promoted by the dynasty leaders, choked development in J&K”.

“Late Mufti Muhammad Sayed spoke against corruption when he took over but never acted against NC’s big fish,” Chug said.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print