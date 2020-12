Bandipora: Massive fire broke out in Tehsil office in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday evening.

An official said that the fire broke out in one of the rooms of tehsil office and later engulfed the entire building.

He said that the fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The cause of fire is yet to be known, he said. (KNO)

