CRPF man shoots self, critical

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper on Saturday evening shot himself in central kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Officials sources told GNS said that the CRPF man identified as Constable Yogesh Kumar (33) shot himself and got critically injured.

He fired himself with his service rifle at the camp in Wazir Bagh area and was immediatelly shifted to SMHS Srinagar in critical condition, sources said.

An official said that the reason behind taking this extreme step was not known yet and a case has been regisfered in this regard.(GNS)

