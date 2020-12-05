Bandipora-Gurez road closed after fresh snowfall

Srinagar: The Gurez-Bandipora road in north Kashmir was closed again on Saturday after fresh snowfall.

As per a communique by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the snowfall is going on in the region.

In Gurez’s Dawar Tehsil, at least six inches of overnight snowfall was recorded, said an official, adding that snow clearance is going on in Dawar and adjoining areas.

Razdan pass has recorded double snow fall than Gurez and is still accumulating, he added.

The 86-Kilometre road was opened recently for one way traffic by the BRO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print