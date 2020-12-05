2 Ganderbal youth prevented from joining militant ranks, handed over to their parents: Police

Ganderbal: Police on Saturday claimed to have stopped two youth from joining militant ranks in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The duo hailing from Wussan area of Ganderbal had left their homes to join militancy, police said in a statement.

They were traced to a location in downtown area of Srinagar from where they were brought back and given “proper counseling with the help of a psychiatrist and other experts”before being handed over to parents “with the advice that their day to day activities should be monitored”.

SSP Ganderbal said that militant operatives from across the border were “preying gullible Kashmiri youth” on various social media platforms and enticing them to joining militancy which needs to be curbed. He urged parents to keep an eye on their wards’ activities and prevent them from joining militancy.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print