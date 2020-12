Poonch: The Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch districts, has been closed due to fresh snowfall along the thoroughfare, officials said on Friday.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Zabir said that the road has been closed as it was snowing near Peer Ki Gali. “The traffic has been closed on both sides as a precautionary measure.The road would be opened depending upon weather conditions”, he said. (GNS)

