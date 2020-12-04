J&K DDC polls Phase III: 8.33 percent turnout till 9 am

Srinagar: The third phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday has recorded a turnout of 8.33 percent till 9 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
While Kashmir valley recorded 2.91 percent turnout, 13.59 percent electors cast their ballots in Jammu division, official data shared by Election Commissioner, K K Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 33 constituencies comprising 16 in valley and 17 in Jammu are going to polls in the third phase of DDC election today.
