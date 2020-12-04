HC seeks quarterly reports on Solid Waste Management Bye-laws

Srinagar: The J&K High Court directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sonmarg Development Authority and Housing and Urban Development Department to file action taken reports on quarterly basis about implementation of the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta ordered that status reports be filed before the court on quarterly basis in a calendar year and the first such report shall be positively filed on 15 January 2021, second report on 15 May and third report on 15 September and fourth on December 30.

“The Registry shall ensure that such reports are filed and received on the aforementioned dates and if the respondents fail to file the status reports as directed, the same shall be brought to the notice of the court by the Registry,” division Bench directed.

Earlier, Ravi Shankar Sharma, Additional Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department had filed a report before court stating therein that the respondents have already notified the Jammu and Kashmir Model Solid Waste Management Bye Laws, 2019 in two Corporations and 76 Urban Local Bodies in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Meantime, the respondents sought more time to file compliance reports in terms of court order dated 22 October, 2020 wherein court directed that all illegal constructions be put to halt and any permission given for renovation/repairs be accordance with law and supplied with required documents.

The court granted six weeks to the respondents to file the same before court.

