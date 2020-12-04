Brace for ‘inclement weather’ today, tomorrow and again next week

Srinagar-Jammu highway shut today

Srinagar: The meteorological department on Thursday predicted inclement weather across Kashmir valley with low to moderate snowfall in upper reaches and light rainfall in the plains for two days, starting Friday, while also predicting a substantial wet spell in the next week.

The department said that the weather is likely to remain inclement on Friday and Saturday across Kashmir and Ladakh. However, it said, the intensity of precipitation was likely to remain low during this period.

“There is a possibility of snowfall in upper reaches, and rainfall in plains across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday and Saturday. We’re expecting low amount of precipitation during this period. The intensity of precipitation won’t remain high,” Sonam Lotus, Director of J&K Meteorological Department, told Kashmir Reader.

He said that weather was likely to remain dry after two days but there was possibility of a wet spell beginning early next week, on Monday and Tuesday.

“The weather is expected to remain dry on Sunday. However, on Monday and Tuesday the weather is likely to bear a significant change. The department has predicted snowfall in upper reaches and rainfall in plains in the next week, on Monday and Tuesday,” he said.

On Thursday, Srinagar city recorded maximum temperature of 13.3 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degree Celsius. Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded maximum temperature of 14.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 0.8 degree Celsius.

The famous ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degree Celsius on Thursday while tourist destination Pahalgam recorded maximum temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 14.3 degrees maximum temperature and minus 1.8 degrees minimum temperature. Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 0.4 degree Celsius.

For traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the traffic department said that no vehicular traffic movement will be allowed on Friday from any side owing to maintenance and repair work. However, it said, commuters of Doda-Kishtwar are advised to cross Jakheni Udhampur up to 9AM for upward direction and by 10AM for downward direction.

For movement on Mughal Road, the department said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, only downward traffic of load carriers carrying fresh fruits and vegetables shall be allowed from Hirpora (Shopian) from 11AM to 3PM towards Poonch. “No vehicle shall be allowed after cut-off timing. Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road,” it added.

For Srinagar-Leh road, the department said that only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Kargil to Srinagar on Friday, subject to fair weather and good road conditions.

