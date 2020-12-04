25.58 percent turnout in J&K DDC polls Phase III till 11 am; 42 percent in Kulgam

Srinagar: The third phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded a turnout of 25.58 percent till 11 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
While Kashmir valley recorded 13.64 percent turnout, 37.17 percent electors cast their ballots in Jammu division till 11 am this morning, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
Kulgam district in south Kashmir has recorded the highest turnout of 41.60 percent in valley second only to Rajouri, which has recorded the highest turnout of 43.83 percent overall.
A total of 33 constituencies comprising 16 in valley and 17 in Jammu are going to polls in the third phase of DDC election today.
