10 more die of Covid

Srinagar: Ten more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,710 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five deaths were reported in Kashmir and five in Jammu division. The deceased persons include four from Srinagar, one from Bandipora and three from Jammu and one each from Udhampur and Kishtwar.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,11,712 with 582 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

Of the 1,710 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,115 have been in Kashmir division and 603 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 423 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (163), Budgam (101), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(84) Anantnag (79) Kulgam (51), Bandipora (52), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (39).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 307 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (50), Doda (56), Kathua (39), Samba (32), Udhampur (51), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (19) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 272 were reported from Kashmir and 310 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 126, Baramulla 24, Budgam 46, Ganderbal 12, Bandipora 12, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 17, Kupwara 10, 9 in Shopian and Kulgam reported 6 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 142, followed by Udhampur 50, Poonch 2, Samba 17, Doda 22, Ramban 15, Kathua 10, Rajouri 22 and Kishtwar 7.

Officials said that 419 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 177 from Kashmir and 242 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 104,890 which include 62,784 from Kashmir and 42,106 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,104 active cases, of which 2,639 are from Kashmir and 2,465 are from Jammu.

