Six deaths, 452 fresh cases

Srinagar: Six more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,708 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Srinagar, Kupwara and Ganderbal district and two from Jammu and one from Rajouri.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,11,130 with 452 fresh cases reported on Wednesday evening.

Of the 1,708 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,110 have been in Kashmir division and 598 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 419 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (163), Budgam (101), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(84) Anantnag (79) Kulgam (51), Bandipora (51), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (39).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 304 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (50), Doda (56), Kathua (39), Samba (32), Udhampur (50), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (18) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 194 were reported from Kashmir and 258 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 81, Baramulla 25, Budgam 21, Ganderbal 17, Bandipora 14, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 16, zero in Shopian and Kulgam reported 3 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 127, followed by Udhampur 54, Poonch 3, Samba 8, Doda 15, Ramban 7, Kathua 14, Rajouri 15 and Kishtwar 10.

Officials said that 403 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 235 from Kashmir and 168 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 104,471 which include 62,607 from Kashmir and 41,864 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,951 active cases, of which 2,549 are from Kashmir and 2,402 are from Jammu.

