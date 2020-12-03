Shehr-e-Khaas gets a facelift: renovation of Brari Nambal ‘90% complete’

Srinagar: After a delay of five years, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has completed 90% of renovation work under Brari Nambal project, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials at LAWDA said that they had undertaken the renovation work of the lagoon on fast-track basis.

“Most of the work has been completed including installation of ornamental street lights around the lagoon, food court along with six rooms, and fountains,” an official told Kashmir Reader.

“Outer tile path, grill work, and other beautification works have been almost completed and rest would be completed within the next coming weeks,” he said.

Situated at the entrance of Shehr-e-Khaas, also known as Downtown, conservation of the lagoon is being funded by government at a cost of Rs 16.91 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

In addition, under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), footpaths, kiosks, and food courts are being constructed at a cost of Rs 8.05 crore.

The official said under PMDP, they have constructed fountains and walking trails. “We have also set up two-three jettys around the lagoon for visitors and tourists. They are fully completed,” he said.

Under AMRUT, the dredging of the water body was the main component, he said. From Sada Kadal to Nowpora, and from Dalgate to Baba Dawood Bridge, 90% of the dredging work has been completed, and rest will be covered within 10 days, the official said.

In addition to existing fountains, LAWDA has put in plave 17 aerators inside the lagoon to add more beauty to the site.

Locals appreciated the work of the department and expressed their gratitude to LAWDA and the Tourism department.

Fayaz Ahmad, a local, said that as Brari Nambal was the face of Shehr-e-Khaas, it should be developed as “Mini Dal Lake” of Srinagar, so that it can become a tourist attraction.

“The department should continue its beatification till it becomes a prime tourist destination in the city,” he said.

Executive Engineer, LAWDA, Feroz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that only minor work now remains. “We will complete this work in the coming months,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print