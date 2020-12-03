MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97 in Delhi hospital

New Delhi: India’s spice king and MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, familiar to all those who watched him in his company’s ads over the years, died here on Thursday morning. He was 97.

Gulati, who was awarded the country’s third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan last year, was undergoing treatment at the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he breathed his last, sources said.

According to reports, he was undergoing post-COVID treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest in the morning.

Gulati, popularly known as Spice King, was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. He moved to India after Partition and set up his business in Delhi.

Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Tributes for the entrepreneur, whose face became synonymous with his brand, poured in on social media platforms.

Saddened by the demise of ‘Mahashiyan Di Hatti’ (MDH) President Shri Dharampal Gulati ji, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan. He was a well-known personality of the Indian industry. His social service activities are also commendable. My condolences to his family and fans, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was an inspiring personality. “He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul,” he tweeted.

India”s most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace,” added Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print