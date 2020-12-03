Hand grenade recovered near Gujjar Mandi in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a hand grenade near Gujjar Mandi market in Rajouri town of Jammu division.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that based on a specific tip-off, a team headed by SHO Rajouri Sameer Jillani recovered the grenade on the roadside between Gujjar Mandi and Kheora stretch.

The grenade was recovered from the spot and has been taken into possession, the SSP said.

He further informed that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Rajouri police station and investigation into the matter has been taken up.

The SSP said that in view of DDC Polls, security is on high alert in Rajouri and prompt action by the police team averted a possible terror action. (KNO)

