Gold price rises Rs 481 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold price rose by Rs 481 to Rs 48,887 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in-line with bullish trends in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,406 per 10 gram on Wednesday.

Silver price too went up by Rs 555 to Rs 63,502 per kilogram on Thursday. It was at Rs 62,947 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold price climbed to USD 1,841 per ounce and silver price was flat at USD 24.16 per ounce.

Gold prices traded higher on expectations of stimulus package from the US and European Union. There has also been significant progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front, HDFC Securities Senior, Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

