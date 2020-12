Srinagar:An Army soldier shot himself dead in south-Kashmir’s Shopain district late Thursday night, officials said.

They said that the soldier identified as Chandra Patil of 62 Headquarters shot himself with his service rifle, while on duty at Zawoora Manloo.

The cause of him taking this extreme step remains unknown for the time being, they said.

A police official while confirming the incident said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

