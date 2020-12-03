65 % turnout in Panchayat by-polls

SRINAGAR: State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said that 65.54 percent and 52.24 percent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the second phase of Panch and Sarpanch by-polls.
He informed that by-poll for Panch vacant seats were held in 343 constituencies including 317 from Kashmir division and 26 from Jammu division in the second phase. A total of 34578 electors (including 17987 males and 16591 females) out of 52757 eligible to vote at the 2nd phase of Panch by-elections, exercised their franchise which began at 7am and ended at 2pm. Jammu division recorded 79.25 % and Kashmir division recorded 63.92 % voter turnout.
On vacant Sarpanch constituencies, 52.25% polling was registered in 83 constituencies including 62 from Kashmir division and 21 from Jammu division. A total 55672 electors (including 29409 males and 26263 females) out of 106551, voted to choose their representatives. 71.19% polling was registered in Jammu division where as 44.72% voting was recorded in Kashmir division.
In Jammu division, Jammu district recorded the highest voter turnout of 86.93% and 79.21% for Panch and Sarpanch by-polls respectively. Whereas in Kashmir division, Bandipora topped the Panch and Sarpanch voter turnout with 78.15% and 74.20% polling in second phase of elections, respectively.
SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the UT at all polling stations in the second phase.
