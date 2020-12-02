In Shopian villages, voters come riding horses

Shopian: Amid internet shutdown, two DDC constituencies in Shopian’s Keller belt, where 33 candidates were in fray, witnessed 42.58 polling percent on Tuesday. Last year, Shopian district saw just two percent of polling in the parliamentary elections that were held before abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

For panchayat by-elections, the polling was even higher – 80.69 percent. Of the 373 registered voters in the area, 301 votes were cast for Panch seats. For Sarpanch elections, 64.46 percent polling was recorded in three wards that had a total 3,883 voters, of whom 2,503 cast their votes.

Thirteen candidates for Sarpanch and 55 candidates for Panch seats were in the fray in the by-elections.

A woman in her 50s said she cast her vote for better electricity and roads. “We have a mud house and no business or job for my four unemployed sons,” she said.

The Moshward polling booth, set up in a government school, had two polling stations with a total of 912 electorate. It is the native village of BJP’s Javid Qadri and the PAGD’s Ali Muhammad Bakshi who are contesting from here.

Some three kilometers from Moshward, the Vishro polling station had more number of voters, many of whom came on foot while the elderly were brought on horses since Shalidar and Zumward, from where they had come, is five kilometers away.

“We voted for development. We have no road, no water supply in Zumward. We bring water by using horses from a canal four kilometers away,” said Mohammad Yasin Poswal.

Rafiq, a resident of a tribal area in Shalidar, said that early morning he brought his 85-year-old uncle on a horse to cast his vote.

In Nadpora area, the polling was mild as compared to upper areas like Gatti Pora and Manloo.

A 45-year-old male voter here told Kashmir Reader that he cast his vote for Vikas (development).

For many voters, the sole reason to cast their vote was restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was abrogated by the central government last year. “I voted to end the arrests and harassment,” another voter whispered in this reporter’s ear.

In Shadab-Kareva and Manloo area, which is the native village of Zaffar Manhas of Apni Party, there were people waiting in lines for casting their vote. The guidelines of social distancing were thrown to the winds by the voters who crowded as if there was no coronavirus.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print