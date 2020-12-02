DDC polls witness above 48 percent turnout

Voting percentage in Jammu (65.54) twice as much as in Kashmir (33.34)

Srinagar: The second phase of District Development Council elections on Tuesday recorded 48.62% voter turnout, four percent less than the first phase.

“A total of 377401 voters including 201792 males and 175609 females out of 795118 voters voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils. The polling was held on 2142 polling stations including 1305 from Kashmir division and 837 from Jammu division,” State Election Commissioner K K Sharma told reporters here during a press conference.

According to him, Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 65.54 percent with Poonch recording the highest percentage of 75.07 percent followed by Jammu district with 69.97 percent. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Kathua district which recorded 60.10%,” he said.

“The Kashmir Division recorded 33.34 % voter turnout. Bandipora district recorded highest polling at 69.66 % followed by Kupwara district at 58.69% and Ganderbal with around 49.14% polling in the second phase of elections,” he added.

Giving the district-wise details about the DDC, the SEC informed that the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 43.51%, Srinagar 33.78%, Kulgam 29.90%, Baramulla 28.95%, Shopian 17.28%, Anantnag 16.09%, and Pulwama 8.67%.

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 61.64% was recorded in Kishtwar, 64.80% in Doda, 66.23% in Ramban, 62.51% in Udhampur, 66.38% in Samba and 69.27 in Reasi% and 60.21% in Rajouri.

He said that the counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the second phase is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and results shall be declared then and there only.

The second phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir is the first electoral process after post abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year. Six prominent regional parties in Kashmir among them National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, People Conference, Awami National Conference, Communist party are contesting the polls jointly through People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, while as Apani party, BJP, Congress are fighting it individually in 280 DDC seats in JK. The polling started at 7 and ended at 2 pm.

The government had made additional security arrangements which includes deployment of additional 165 CAPF companies for maintaining peaceful law and order situation, area domination, security of candidates and polling booths for incident free polls in Kashmir.

The third phase of election is scheduled on Friday.

