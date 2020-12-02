Army man arrested for allegedly molesting woman in Uri

Uri:: Police on Wednesday arrested an army soldier for allegedly molesting a 36-year-old woman at Paranpeelan area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A senior police official said that the army soldier belonging to 173 TA of Engineering section identified as Hawaldar Parvaiz Hussain presently attached with 18 MLI Bandi in Uri was arrested after allegations of molestation made on him by a local woman (name withheld) on Wednesday.

An FIR Number 168/20 under sections 457, 376, 511 of IPC has been registered against the accused soldier and further investigation has been taken up, the official added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print