J&K DDC polls Phase II: 23.67 percent turnout till 11 am, says SEC

Srinagar: The second phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has recorded 23.67 turnout till 11 am this morning.
While Kashmir valley recorded a relatively low turnout of 15.64 percent, 32.54 percent electors cast their ballots till 11 am in Jammu division, official data shared by Election Commissioner, K K Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 43 constituencies comprising 25 in valley and 18 in Jammu are going to polls in the second phase of DDC election.
