9 more Covid deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Nine more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Monday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,694 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and six in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Budgam, Kulgam and Bandipora district and two each from Jammu and Kishtwar and one each from Kathua and Samba.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,10,224 with 370 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Of the 1,694 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,104 have been in Kashmir division and 590 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 416 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (163), Budgam (101), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(83) Anantnag (78) Kulgam (51), Bandipora (51), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (38).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 300 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (56), Kathua (37), Samba (32), Udhampur (49), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (18) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 189 were reported from Kashmir and 181 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 84, Baramulla 18, Budgam 19, Ganderbal 23, Bandipora 8, Anantnag 7, Pulwama 22, Kupwara 6, zero in Shopian and Kulgam reported 2 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 81, followed by Udhampur 26, Poonch 1, Samba 15, Doda 5, Ramban 5, Kathua 15, Rajouri 17 and Kishtwar 16.

Officials said that 483 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 281 from Kashmir and 202 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 103,565 which include 62,099 from Kashmir and 41,466 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,965 active cases, of which 2,632 are from Kashmir and 2,333 are from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print