48.62 percent turnout in Phase II of DDC polls in J&K

By on No Comment

48.62 percent turnout in Phase II of DDC polls in J&K

Srinagar: The second phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has recorded a turnout of 48.62 percent, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
While Kashmir valley recorded 33.34 percent turnout, 65.54 percent electors cast their ballots in Jammu division, official data shared by Election Commissioner, K K Sharma on Twitter, read.
Poonch district in Jammu division recorded the highest turnout of 75.07.
In Kashmir division, Bandipora district in north Kashmir recorded the highest turnout recording 69.66 percent turnout.
A total of 43 constituencies comprising 25 in valley and 18 in Jammu went to polls in the second phase of DDC election.

48.62 percent turnout in Phase II of DDC polls in J&K added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.