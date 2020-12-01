43 more constituencies go for DDC polls today

58 sarpanchs, 804 panchs elected unopposed

JAMMU: The second phase of District Development Council polls will be held today amid tight security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the media, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said that voting will be conducted in 43 constituencies including 25 from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu. Polling will take place from 7 am to 2 pm.

According to Sharma, 321 candidates are in electoral fray including 196 from Kashmir division and 125 from Jammu division for DDC elections.

Regarding Sarpanchs by-polls, he said that the polling will be conducted in 83 constituencies and a total of 223 candidates are in fray including 151 male and 72 female candidates. Similarly, Panchs by-polls are being held in 331 constituencies with a total 709 candidates in fray including 552 males and 157 females for 331 vacant seats of panchs. He informed that 58 sarpanchs (29 males and 29 females) and 804 panchs (548 males and 256 females) have been elected unopposed.

The State Election Commissioner said that more than 57 lakh voters in J&K are eligible to cast their votes, of which more than 7 lakh 95 thousand voters shall use their right to vote in phase II. He said that out of 795118 lakh voters more than 388273 are from Jammu division and 406845 are from Kashmir division.

Sharma also informed that Kashmir division has 212024 male voters and 194821 female voters whereas Jammu division has 204721 male electors and 183553 female electors. He said that 2142 polling stations including 837 in Jammu division and 1305 in Kashmir division, have been set up to conduct the Phase II of the elections.

The SEC said that all the arrangements regarding elections have been completed besides manpower, election material and security arrangements have also been put in place.

Regarding SOPs related to COVID 19 pandemic, the SEC urged upon the people to strictly follow the prescribed guidelines especially wearing face masks and maintaining social distance during the polling process. He also said that sanitizers, thermal scanners and face masks shall also be provided to the voters, in case they forget to carry their own face masks/ sanitizers.

The SEC appealed to the people to come forward to participate in the biggest festival of democracy.

Sharma said that special polling booths have also been established for Kashmiri Migrants at Jammu and Udhampur so that they can also participate in the election process.

It is pertinent to mention that DDC Elections and Panchayat By-Polls 2020 are being held in 8 phases from 28th November to 19th December. The counting of votes shall be conducted on 22nd of December.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print