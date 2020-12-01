40.31 percent turnout in phase 2nd of J&K DDC polls till 1 pm; 61 percent in Bandipora

Srinagar: The second phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has recorded 40.31 turnout till 1 pm this afternoon.
While Kashmir valley recorded 27.84 percent turnout, 54.10 percent electors cast their ballots till 1pm in Jammu division, official data shared by Election Commissioner, K K Sharma on Twitter, read.
Bandipora district in north Kashmir recorded the highest turnout in the valley recording 60.99 percent turnout till 1 pm.
A total of 43 constituencies comprising 25 in valley and 18 in Jammu are going to polls in the second phase of DDC election.
