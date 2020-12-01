24-year-old shot at by gunmen in Srinagar’s Buchpora

Srinagar: A 24 year youth was critically injured after unknown gunmen fired upon him in Buchpora area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

A senior police officer identified the victim as Nadif Khan son of Mohammad Hanief Khan resident of Bilal colony Soura in Buchpora, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to SKIMS for treatment, he said.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said that Khan has fire arm injury and his condition is serious.

Meanwhile the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

