Woman killed, three others injured in Uri mishap

By on No Comment

Woman killed, three others injured in Uri mishap

 

Baramulla: A 45-year-old woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident in Noorkhah area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

According to officials, a Van bearing registration number JK05F-6513 skidded off the road, resulting in on spot death of a woman and injuries to three others at Noorkha area in Uri.

Officals identifed the deceased as Nazira Begum of Daragutliyan Uri, adding that the injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigations are set in motion, they said.(KNO)

Woman killed, three others injured in Uri mishap added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.