Two die in Kashmir, three in Jammu

Srinagar: Five more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,685 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, two deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Baramulla and Kupwara district and one from Jammu and two from Udhampur

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,09,854 with 471 fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

Of the 1,685 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,101 have been in Kashmir division and 584 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 416 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (163), Budgam (100), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(83) Anantnag (78) Kulgam (50), Bandipora (50), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (38).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 298 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (56), Kathua (36), Samba (31), Udhampur (49), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 211 were reported from Kashmir and 260 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 86, Baramulla 31, Budgam 21, Ganderbal 6, Bandipora 15, Anantnag 12, Pulwama 16, Kupwara 14, 9 in Shopian and Kulgam reported 1 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 122, followed by Udhampur 26, Poonch 2, Samba 15, Doda 22, Ramban 17, Kathua 14, Rajouri 24 and Kishtwar 17.

Officials said that 491 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 323 from Kashmir and 168 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 103,082 which include 61,818 from Kashmir and 41,264 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,087 active cases, of which 2,727 are from Kashmir and 2,360 are from Jammu

