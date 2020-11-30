OSD to advisor Farooq Khan expresses gratitude

Srinagar: Mohammed Ashraf Hakak, Officer on Special Duty to advisor Farooq Ahmad Khan has expressed gratitude to people for their condolences and support on the demise of his mother, Khateeja Begum.

Begum passed away on November 24 and was buried in her hometown Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

In a statement, the OSD to advisor Khan expressed gratitude to everyone who consoled with the Hakak family at the tough time, grief and sorrow.

“No words could ever express our appreciation for the love and support you have shown to us after the passing of our beloved mother. We can’t express our gratitude one by one as may not be possible also, but are grateful to one and all who from the time of news of death till date remained with us like anything,” the statement said.

The family specially thanked advisor Farooq Khan, his personal staff, DG Women and Child Development, Tariq Ali, Deputy Commissioners Ganderbal and Srinagar, Director FCS&CA, Bashir Ahmad Khan and his entire staff ,Director Social Welfare Kashmir, MD ICPS for their support and condolences.

The Hakak family also thanked those who arranged facilities for transportation, to preparation of grave, arrangements of Jinaza, care and lookafter of people who attended their residence, all the neighbours, the people of Kangan , Iqbal Abad Welfare Committee,staff of SMHS Hospital, Staff of Trauma Hospital Kangan, Wakf Board , staff of ISM Department Ganderbal,CAPD Employees Union, relatives, Editors Forum, journalists , Medical fraternity and everybody, who consoled by personal visit, telephone, messages and also who prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

The OSD to advisor Khan personally expressed gratitude for the kindness and sympathy shown by the people during this time of grief.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print